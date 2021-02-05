CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Alavés beats Valladolid 1-0 to escape the drop zone in Spain

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 5:07 PM

MADRID (AP) — Alavés striker Joselu Mato scored to help beat Valladolid 1-0 and lift his team out of the Spanish league relegation zone on Friday.

Mato redirected a low cross by Martín Aguirregabiria just inside the far post for the 66th-minute winner. Lucas Pérez started the move when he played Aguirregabiria clear down the flank with a well-placed pass between two defenders.

Alavés jumped into 15th place, pushing Osasuna down into the bottom three relegation spots.

Alavés celebrated its first win in seven rounds and the first under new coach Abelardo Fernández.

Valladolid was left in 17th place after a fifth consecutive round without a victory.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

