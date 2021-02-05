Alavés beats Valladolid 1-0 to escape the drop zone in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Alavés striker Joselu Mato scored to help beat Valladolid 1-0 and lift his team out of the…

MADRID (AP) — Alavés striker Joselu Mato scored to help beat Valladolid 1-0 and lift his team out of the Spanish league relegation zone on Friday.

Mato redirected a low cross by Martín Aguirregabiria just inside the far post for the 66th-minute winner. Lucas Pérez started the move when he played Aguirregabiria clear down the flank with a well-placed pass between two defenders.

Alavés jumped into 15th place, pushing Osasuna down into the bottom three relegation spots.

Alavés celebrated its first win in seven rounds and the first under new coach Abelardo Fernández.

Valladolid was left in 17th place after a fifth consecutive round without a victory.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.