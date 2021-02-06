6N: France players Haouas, Villiere test positive for virus

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — France prop Mohammed Haouas and winger Gabin Villiere have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be…

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — France prop Mohammed Haouas and winger Gabin Villiere have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed in isolation ahead of their team’s next Six Nations match.

The French rugby federation said in a statement Saturday that the players were tested on Friday, when scrumhalf Antoine Dupont also tested positive for the virus.

Coach Fabien Galthie tested positive following last Sunday’s 15-13 win at Ireland, ending a 10-year Dublin drought, and all three players started in that game.

Haouas was sent off for punching Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie in the 2020 Six Nations.

France (2-0) hosts Scotland (1-1) on Feb. 28 at Stade de France and the FFR will announce its 31-man squad for that match on Sunday.

France was runner-up to England last year.

