2021 U.S. Soccer Schedule

|All Times EDT
|(Won 1, Lost 0)
Sunday, Jan. 31 — United States 7, Trinidad and Tobago 0
Thursday, March 25 — exhibition at Europe TBA
Sunday, March 28 — vs. Northern Ireland at Belfast, Northern Ireland, noon
a-May 31-June 8 — vs. Honduras
a-May 31-June 8 — vs. Mexico or Costa Rica
b-July 2-4 — vs. Canada
b-July — vs. Martinique
b-July — vs. Haiti/St. Vincent and the Grenadines winner/Guatemala/Guyana
q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — at Group A or F (includes El Salvador/Trinidad and Tobago)
q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — vs. Group B or E (includes Canada/Haiti)
q-Aug. 30-Sept. 8 — at Honduras
q-Oct. 4-13 — vs. Jamaica
q-Oct. 4-13 — at Group C or D (includes Guatemala/Panama)
q-Oct. 4-13 — vs. Costa Rica
q-Nov 8-17 — vs. Mexico
q-Nov. 8-17 — at Jamaica
a-CONCACAF Nations League
b-CONCACAF Gold Cup
c-World Cup qualifier
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.