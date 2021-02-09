CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
2021 Spring Training Dates

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 3:32 PM

American League
P&C Full Squad
1st Workout 1st Workout
Baltimore Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Boston Feb. 18 Feb. 22
Chicago White Sox Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Cleveland Feb. 18 Feb. 22
Detroit Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Houston Feb. 18 Feb. 22
Kansas City Feb. 17 Feb. 22
L.A. Angels Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Minnesota Feb. 19 Feb. 23
N.Y. Yankees Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Oakland Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Seattle Feb. 18 Feb. 23
Tampa Bay Feb. 18 Feb. 23
Texas Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Toronto Feb. 18 Feb. 22
National League
P&C Full Squad
1st Workout 1st Workout
Arizona Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Atlanta Feb. 18 Feb. 23
Chicago Cubs Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Cincinnati Feb. 18 Feb. 22
Colorado Feb. 18 Feb. 23
L.A. Dodgers Feb. 18 Feb. 23
Miami Feb. 18 Feb. 23
Milwaukee Feb. 18 Feb. 23
N.Y. Mets Feb. 19 Feb. 22
Philadelphia Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Pittsburgh Feb. 17 Feb. 22
St. Louis Feb. 17 Feb. 22
San Diego Feb. 17 Feb. 22
San Francisco Feb. 17 Feb. 22
Washington Feb. 18 Feb. 23

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

