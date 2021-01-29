CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Women's World Cup downhill…

Women’s World Cup downhill race postponed by poor weather

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 4:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — The World Cup race planned Saturday has been rescheduled due to weather conditions, meaning Sofia Goggia will take her four-race winning streak in downhill to the world championships next month.

The International Ski Federation said Friday that the downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen cannot take place because difficult weather conditions at the German resort prevented a mandatory training run this week.

The Garmisch weekend program is now super-G races on back-to-back days, with its downhill pushed back to Feb. 26 at Val Di Fassa, Italy.

Goggia has won four straight World Cup downhills, joining Lindsey Vonn as the only racers to achieve the feat in the past 25 years.

The downhill medal race at the world championships is scheduled Feb. 13 at Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The championships run Feb. 8-21.

Goggia is favored to add the world title to the gold medal she won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics where the now-retired Vonn took bronze at her final Winter Games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

New subcommittee ready to face the Defense Department's future issues

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up