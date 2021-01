Sunday, Jan. 10 EAST Dayton 67, George Washington 54 Maryland 83, Purdue 46 Rhode Island 62, Davidson 44 VCU 69,…

Sunday, Jan. 10

EAST

Dayton 67, George Washington 54

Maryland 83, Purdue 46

Rhode Island 62, Davidson 44

VCU 69, St. Bonaventure 67, OT

SOUTH

Georgia 68, Florida 58

___

