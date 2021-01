Friday, Jan. 1 EAST Fordham 62, George Mason 32 IUPUI 71, Robert Morris 49 Iona 65, Niagara 47 MIDWEST Indiana…

Friday, Jan. 1

EAST

Fordham 62, George Mason 32

IUPUI 71, Robert Morris 49

Iona 65, Niagara 47

MIDWEST

Indiana St. 63, Loyola of Chicago 48

Wright St. 57, Youngstown St. 53

___

