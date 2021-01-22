CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
Home » Sports » Winnipeg puts forwards Laine,…

Winnipeg puts forwards Laine, Thompson on injured reserve

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets placed forwards Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve Friday.

Laine has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Laine had two goals and an assist in the Jets’ season-opening game before being sidelined.

Thompson suffered a lower-body injury Thursday in a win over the Ottawa Senators. He has been held pointless through four games.

Winnipeg added defenseman Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.

The Jets complete a three-game series against Ottawa on Saturday night in ___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL Winnipeg.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

Haha — hear the one about the pandemic snow day?

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

New legislation means new benefits for National Guard members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up