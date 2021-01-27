CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Whitecaps sign Andy Rose…

Whitecaps sign Andy Rose to 1-year extension

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 4:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed defender/midfielder Andy Rose to a one-year extension.

Rose returns for his third season with the Whitecaps and seventh in MLS.

The 30-year-old from England has made 39 appearances across all competitions with the Whitecaps, including 32 starts.

Rose, a UCLA graduate, started his MLS career with a four-year run with Seattle in 2012. He then played with Coventry City in England and Motherwell FC of Scotland before joining the Whitecaps.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

'They are not cogs in a wheel;' Congressional panel to focus on humanizing issues regarding troops in 2021

IT modernization is a priority for Biden's OMB pick, but she acknowledges funding challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up