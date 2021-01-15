Volland scores again as 4th-place Monaco wins at Montpellier

PARIS (AP) — Forward Kevin Volland scored for the fifth straight game as resurgent Monaco won at Montpellier 3-2 in…

PARIS (AP) — Forward Kevin Volland scored for the fifth straight game as resurgent Monaco won at Montpellier 3-2 in the French league on Friday.

Fourth-placed Monaco was only three points behind third-placed Lille and second-placed Paris Saint-Germain going into the weekend.

Volland opened the scoring midway through the first half at Stade de la Mosson when he volleyed in after strike partner Wissam Ben Yedder’s shot struck the crossbar.

Ben Yedder doubled Monaco’s lead in the 35th minute when he headed in Brazilian Caio Henrique’s cross, and then made it 3-0 from the penalty spot in the 60th after the lively Volland was fouled.

Coach Niko Kovac’s Monaco is unbeaten in five games and clicking in attack with 13 goals during that run, but defending is still a serious concern.

Montpellier ensured a nervy finish with goals from 18-year-old forward Elye Wahi in the 63rd and top scorer Andy Delort five minutes later.

Defending champion PSG will be without coach Mauricio Pochettino for Saturday’s trip to Angers. He has tested positive for the coronavirus and must self-isolate.

Marseille hosts rock-bottom Nimes in the day’s other game.

