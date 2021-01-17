CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » US Figure Skating Championships Results

US Figure Skating Championships Results

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Orleans Arena
Las Vegas
Senior Men
Free Skate

1. Nathan Chen, Salt Lake Figure Skating, 208.36 free skate, 322.28 total

2. Vincent Zhou, SC of San Francisco, 183.59, 291.38

3. Jason Brown, Skokie Valley SC, 176.00, 276.92

4. Yaroslav Paniot, All Year FSC, 183.23, 266.97

5. Maxim Naumov, SC of Boston, 160.67, 244.20

6. Jimmy Ma, SC of Boston, 148.48, 230.78

7. Tomoki Hiwatashi, DuPage FSC, 154.63, 230.14

8. Camden Pulkinen, Broadmoor SC, 140.02, 220.10

9. Eric Sjoberg, Los Angeles FSC, 139.38, 213.39

10. Dinh Tran, SC of San Francisco, 136.76, 210.79

11. Aleksei Krasnozhon, SC of Boston, 152.23, 206.76

12. Joseph Kang, University of Delaware FSC, 124.15 203.45

13. Joonsoo Kim, Los Angeles FSC, 128.08, 197.12

14. Ryan Dunk, Baltimore FSC, 127.06, 192.66

15. Jordan Moeller, Northern Ice SC, 120.24 191.33

16. Peter Liu, SC of Wilmington, 114.26, 171.18

17. Mitchell Friess, St. Paul FSC, 114.19, 163.07

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Can the SolarWinds incident spur more action, less talk about supply chain security?

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up