US Figure Skating Championships Results The Associated Press

By The Associated Press Sunday At Orleans Arena Las Vegas Senior Men Free Skate 1. Nathan Chen, Salt Lake Figure Skating, 208.36 free skate, 322.28 total 2. Vincent Zhou, SC of San Francisco, 183.59, 291.38 3. Jason Brown, Skokie Valley SC, 176.00, 276.92 4. Yaroslav Paniot, All Year FSC, 183.23, 266.97 5. Maxim Naumov, SC of Boston, 160.67, 244.20 6. Jimmy Ma, SC of Boston, 148.48, 230.78 7. Tomoki Hiwatashi, DuPage FSC, 154.63, 230.14 8. Camden Pulkinen, Broadmoor SC, 140.02, 220.10 9. Eric Sjoberg, Los Angeles FSC, 139.38, 213.39 10. Dinh Tran, SC of Boston, 136.76, 210.79 11. Aleksei Krasnozhon, SC of Boston, 152.23, 206.76 12. Joseph Kang, University of Delaware FSC, 124.15 203.45 13. Joonsoo Kim, Los Angeles FSC, 128.08, 197.12 14. Ryan Dunk, Baltimore FSC, 127.06, 192.66 15. Jordan Moeller, Northern Ice SC, 120.24 191.33 16. Peter Liu, SC of Wilmington, 114.26, 171.18 17. Mitchell Friess, St. Paul FSC, 114.19, 163.07