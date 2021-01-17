US Figure Skating Championships Results

The Associated Press

Saturday At Orleans Arena Las Vegas Senior Men Short Program

By The Associated Press Saturday At Orleans Arena Las Vegas Senior Men Short Program

1. Nathan Chen, Salt Lake Figure Skating, 113.92.

2. Vincent Zhou, SC of San Francisco, 107.79.

3. Jason Brown, Skokie Valley SC, 100.92.

4. Yaroslav Paniot, All Year FSC, 83.74.

5. Maxim Naumov, SC of Boston, 83.53.

6. Jimmy Ma, SC of Boston, 82.30.

7. Camden Pulkinen, Broadmoor SC, 80.08.

8. Joseph Kang, University of Delaware FSC, 79.30.

9. Tomoki Hiwatashi, DuPage FSC, 75.51.

10. Dinh Tran, SC of San Francisco, 74.03.

11. Eric Sjoberg, Los Angeles FSC, 74.01.

12. Jordan Moeller, Northern Ice SC, 71.09.

13. Joonsoo Kim, Los Angeles FSC, 69.04.

14. Ryan Dunk, Baltimore FSC, 65.60.

15. Peter Liu, SC of Wilmington, 56.92.

16. Aleksei Krasnozhon, SC of Boston, 54.53.

17. Mitchell Friess, St. Paul FSC, 48.88.

Championship Ice Dance Free Skate

1. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, Lansing SC, 134.90 free dance, 224.56 total score.

2. Madison Chock, All Year FSC, and Evan Bates, Ann Arbor FSC, 132.83, 222.93.

3. Kaitlin Hawayek, Detroit SC, and Jean-Luc Baker, Seattle SC, 127.27, 212.55.

4. Caroline Green, Pavilion SC of Cleveland Heights, and Michael Parsons, Washington FSC, 112.29, 192.39.

5. Molly Cesanek, ION FSC, and Yehor Yehorov, Peninsula SC, 106.29, 177.40.

6. Lorraine McNamara, Peninsula SC, and Anton Spiridonov, ION FSC, 96.99, 162.86.

7. Eva Pate, Strongsville SC, and Logan Bye, SC of New York, 90.56, 154.93.

8. Livvy Shilling, Columbus FSC, and Alexander Petrov, Hershey FSC, 77.29, 131.10.

9. Hilary Asher, Skokie Valley SC, and Ryan ODonnell, SC of Houston, 71.30, 122.68.

10. Breelie Taylor, Atlanta FSC, and Tyler Vollmer, Los Angeles FSC, 61.36, 100.76.

11. Cara Murphy, Arctic FSC, and Joshua Levitt, Pittsburgh FSC, 60.29, 96.91.

Senior Pairs Free Skate

1. Alexa Knierim, DuPage FSC, and Brandon Frazier, All Year FSC, 150.64 free skate, 228.10 total score.

2. Jessica Calalang, DuPage FSC, and Brian Johnson, Detroit SC, 133.99, 205.29.

3. Ashley Cain-Gribble, SC of New York, and Timothy LeDuc, Los Angeles FSC, 134.71, 200.52.

4. Audrey Lu, SC of Boston, and Misha Mitrofanov, SC of Boston, 128.41, 197.97.

5. Emily Chan, SC of Boston, and Spencer Howe, SC of Boston, 116.65, 177.06.

6. Olivia Serafini, SC of New York, and Mervin Tran, SC of New York, 110.65, 169.88.

7. Katie McBeath, Winterhurst FSC, and Nathan Bartholomay, Southwest Florida FSC, 105.50, 163.73.

8. Laiken Lockley, DuPage FSC, and Keenan Prochnow, DuPage FSC, 99.90, 145.24.

9. Evelyn Grace Hanns, Broadmoor SC, and Jim Garbutt, Champions Edge SC, 92.95, 140.93.

