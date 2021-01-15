US Figure Skating Championships Results

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press Friday At Orleans Arena Las Vegas Championship Ice Dance Rhythm Dance Final

1. Madison Chock, All Year FSC, and Evan Bates, Ann Arbor FSC, 90.10 points.

2. Madison Hubbell, Lansing SC, and Zachary Donohue, Lansing SC, 89.66.

3. Kaitlin Hawayek, Detroit SC,and Jean-Luc Baker, Seattle SC, 85.28.

4. Caroline Green, Pavilion SC of Cleveland Heights, and Michael Parsons, Washington FSC, 80.10.

5. Molly Cesanek, ION FSC, and Yehor Yehorov, Peninsula SC, 71.11.

6. Lorraine McNamara, Peninsula SC, and Anton Spiridonov, ION FSC, 65.87.

7. Eva Pate, Strongsville SC, and Logan Bye, SC of New York, 64.37.

8. Livvy Shilling, Columbus FSC, and Alexander Petrov, Hershey FSC, 53.81.

9. Hilary Asher, Skokie Valley SC, and Ryan ODonnell, SC of Houston, 51.38.

10. Breelie Taylor, Atlanta FSC, and Tyler Vollmer, Los Angeles FSC, 39.40.

11. Cara Murphy, Arctic FSC, and Joshua Levitt, Pittsburgh FSC, 36.62.

Senior Women Free Skate

1. Bradie Tennell, Skokie Valley SC, 153.21 free skate, 232.61 total score.

2. Amber Glenn, Dallas FSC, 144.50, 215.33.

3. Karen Chen, Peninsula SC, 143.99, 214.98.

4. Alysa Liu, St. Moritz ISC, 137.03, 213.39.

5. Mariah Bell, Rocky Mountain FSC, 127.58, 199.95.

6. Lindsay Thorngren, Ice House Of New Jersey FSC, 116.35, 178.89.

7. Audrey Shin, SC of New York, 119.08, 176.82.

8. Gabriella Izzo, Academy at Mitchell Johansson Method, 109.44, 171.76.

9. Rena Ikenishi, SC of New York, 109.75, 169.89.

10. Pooja Kalyan, Ozark FSC, 99.17, 157.46.

11. Finley Hawk, ISC of Indianapolis, 100.76, 152.13.

12. Starr Andrews, Los Angeles FSC, 106.20, 152.13.

13. Gracie Gold, IceWorks SC, 95.17, 149.05.

14. Emilia Murdock, SC of San Francisco, 87.55, 138.80.

15. Violeta Ushakova, SC of New York, 86.50, 136.26.

16. Heidi Munger, Academy at Mitchell Johansson Method, 83.94, 136.05.

17. Hanna Harrell, SC of Boston, 73.79, 130.72.

