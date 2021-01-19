CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Twins tap Toby Gardenhire to manage new Triple-A affiliate

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 11:50 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Toby Gardenhire, the son of former major league manager Ron Gardenhire, will manage Minnesota’s new Triple-A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints.

The Saints and Twins made the announcement Tuesday. The 38-year-old Toby Gardenhire was supposed to manage Minnesota’s Triple-A team, the Rochester Red Wings, last season before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled minor league competition. He instead supervised the Twins’ alternate training site in St. Paul, where the team now has its primary affiliate.

Gardenhire has served two previous seasons as a minor league manager for the Twins, with Class A Cedar Rapids in 2018 and Class A Fort Myers in 2019. His father logged 16 years as a major league manager: 13 seasons with the Twins (2002-14) and three seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2018-20).

