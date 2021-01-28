CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Tottenham striker Harry Kane likely to miss a ‘few weeks’

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 5:40 PM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham striker Harry Kane faces a spell on the sidelines after being injured in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said both of Kane’s ankles were injured in the first half which could see him miss a “few weeks.”

It’s a packed schedule with coming up with two games a week across the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

Kane has scored 14 goals and provided 13 assists this season for Tottenham, which is sixth in the league.

