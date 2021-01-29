CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. update | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Torino draws with 9-man Fiorentina 1-1 in Serie A

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 4:55 PM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Torino conjured a last-gasp goal from Andrea Belotti to draw with nine-man Fiorentina 1-1 at home in Serie A on Friday.

Belotti slid in at the far post to redirect a cross from Simone Verdi in the 88th minute, after Franck Ribery scored from a tight angle for Fiorentina.

Ribery finished off a give-and-go with Giacomo Bonaventura in the 68th, shortly after Gaetano Castrovilli was sent off for a last-man foul.

Then Nikola Milenkovic was sent off, too, following a clash with Belotti, who was shown only a yellow.

Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half.

Torino moved one point clear of the drop zone while Fiorentina was 12th.

