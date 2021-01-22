CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
Torino draws 2-2 at Benevento in Nicola’s debut

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 5:14 PM

ROME (AP) — Simone Zaza scored twice to rescue a 2-2 draw for relegation-threatened Torino at Benevento in coach Davide Nicola’s debut on Friday in Serie A.

Nicolas Viola’s first-half penalty and a deflected shot from Gianluca Lapadula early in the second half had put Benevento ahead by two goals.

But Zaza responded with a header two minutes after Lapadula’s goal and then equalized in stoppage time by redirecting a throughball with one touch.

Nicola replaced the fired Marco Giampaolo on Tuesday.

Torino stayed in the relegation zone while Benevento remained 11th.

