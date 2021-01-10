CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Tiafoe beats fellow American Fratangelo at Delray Beach

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 7:05 PM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Frances Tiafoe gained momentum Sunday in his bid for another Delray Beach Open title by winning a seesaw match against fellow American Bjorn Fratangelo, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Tiafoe won his first ATP Tour title as a 20-year-old wild card at Delray Beach in 2018. His career record is 9-2 in the tournament and 62-93 elsewhere on the ATP Tour.

“I love playing here,” Tiafoe said. “I love South Florida. It’s a good vibe.”

No. 4-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland also reached the quarterfinals, beating Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia, 6-2, 6-2.

Tiafoe, seeded eighth, won the final four games of the first set and dominated the final set. He lost only eight points on his first serve against Fratangelo.

’We’ve known each other for a long time,” Tiafoe said. “He’s a tough opponent. It’s never easy playing somebody you like.”

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

