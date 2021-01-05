The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ The Memphis Tigers’ men’s basketball…

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Memphis Tigers’ men’s basketball game at UCF has been postponed hours before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 cases and ensuing contact tracing at the Florida school.

The American Athletic Conference announced the postponement around midday Tuesday. A new date has not been set.

This is the second straight road game for Memphis affected by the opposing team’s COVID issues. Memphis had been set to play at Temple last weekend before that game was postponed. Memphis now is set to host SMU on Thursday night.

___

The NFL says the latest round of testing for COVID-19 produced 34 confirmed positives among players and 36 more positives among other personnel.

Testing was performed during a seven-day period that ended Saturday. In all, 16,088 tests were administered to 2,356 players and 24,621 tests were administered to 4,346 personnel.

Since the beginning of August, the NFL has administered just over 922,000 tests to players and personnel, and 2, 256 players and 432 other personnel have tested positive.

___

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team has shut down all athletic activities and postponed Wednesday night’s game at Notre Dame because of COVID-19 protocols.

No date has been set to make up the game against the Fighting Irish.

Georgia Tech (6-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) said it won’t resume athletic activities until it meets the guidelines set by the ACC Medical Advisory Group. The school gave no details on what caused the shutdown.

The shutdown comes with Georgia Tech in the midst of an impressive stretch after an 0-2 start. The Yellow Jackets have won six of their last seven games, including ACC victories over North Carolina and Wake Forest in the past week.

___

Oregon State’s men’s basketball game at Colorado scheduled for Saturday in Boulder has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Beavers’ program.

The schools and the Pac-12 are working to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game.

This marks the fifth schedule change for the Buffaloes and the third concerning a league opponent. Colorado’s Pac-12 opener at Arizona was moved from Dec. 2 to Dec. 28 due to a pause in the Buffaloes’ program.

Colorado’s home game against Washington State on Dec. 5 was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Cougars’ program and has yet to be rescheduled.

Oregon State’s game at Utah on Wednesday also was postponed.

___

The English Premier League says there were 40 positive cases of the coronavirus among players and club staff following two rounds of tests last week.

It is more than double the highest weekly figure of positive cases since testing began ahead of the return of league play last June. More people were tested than in previous weeks, however.

Three league games were postponed last week following an increased number of positive tests at Manchester City and Fulham. The postponed games were Everton vs. Manchester City, Tottenham vs. Fulham, and Burnley vs. Fulham.

The league says it “continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Premier League will continue despite a third national lockdown being announced on Monday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.