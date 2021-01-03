Sunday’s College Hockey Scores

|Sunday, Jan. 3
|EAST
St. Lawrence 4 Quinnipiac 2
Canisius at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.
Colgate at Clarkson, 4 p.m.
RIT at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.
Air Force at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.
Bentley at Long Island, 6 p.m.
American International at Holy Cross, 6:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Army, 7:05 p.m.
|MIDWEST
Michigan Tech 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1
Bowling Green at Ferris St., 3:05 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. at N. Michigan, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud St., 5 p.m.
Miami at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA
Arizona St. at Minnesota, TBA
