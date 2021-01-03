CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Sunday's College Hockey Scores

Sunday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Sunday, Jan. 3
EAST

St. Lawrence 4 Quinnipiac 2

Canisius at Mercyhurst, 3:05 p.m.

Colgate at Clarkson, 4 p.m.

RIT at Robert Morris, 4:05 p.m.

Air Force at Niagara, 5:05 p.m.

Bentley at Long Island, 6 p.m.

American International at Holy Cross, 6:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Army, 7:05 p.m.

MIDWEST

Michigan Tech 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 3:05 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Lake Superior St., 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. at N. Michigan, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud St., 5 p.m.

Miami at W. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., TBA

Arizona St. at Minnesota, TBA

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up