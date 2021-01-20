CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » Sports » Sporting KC signs 2…

Sporting KC signs 2 teens among 3 homegrown players

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 4:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City signed homegrown players Grayson Barber, Ozzie Cisneros and Brooks Thompson on Wednesday as the Major League Soccer club continues to get younger by developing players from within its system.

The 20-year-old Barber played for Sporting KC’s academy from 2015-17 before a standout career at Clemson, where the midfielder had 13 goals and 18 assist in 49 appearances. He led the Tigers to the 2019 NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Cisneros is the fourth-youngest signing in club history. The 16-year-old forward represented the U.S. under-15 national team in 2018 and ‘19 before playing for Sporting KC’s academy following a pause due to the pandemic last fall.

The 18-year-old Thompson, along with Barber and Cisneros, help to form the backbone of a major youth movement by Sporting KC. The average age of their roster is 25 years old.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

Biden administration expected to ramp up use of Defense Production Act in response to COVID

Over the last 4 years, acting leaders often outlasted permanent ones at several key agency positions

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up