SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 5 3 1 1 0 7 16 17
Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18
Huntsville 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 19
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Knoxville 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, ppd

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

