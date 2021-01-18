All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 5 3 1 1 0 7 16 17…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 5 3 1 1 0 7 16 17 Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18 Huntsville 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 19 Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10 Knoxville 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, ppd

Monday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

