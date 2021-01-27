CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' union votes against strike | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Senators acquire Jack Kopacka, pick from Sharks for Jaros

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 5:12 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Jack Kopacka and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday for defenseman Christian Jaros.

Kopacka was acquired by the Sharks from the Anahaim Ducks earlier Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Trevor Carrick. In 2019-20, the 22-year-old from Michigan had seven goals and eight assists in 37 games San Diego in the AHL and four goals and four assists in five games for Tulsa in the AHL.

Jaros, from Slovakia, had a goal and 12 assists in 76 career games for Ottawa. He was assigned to Belleville of the AHL at the start of this season.

