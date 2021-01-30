Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

|All Times Eastern
|Saturday
|EAST
American International 3, Holy Cross 0
UConn 6, Merrimack 2
RIT 3, Canisius 2
Army 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT
UMass 2, UMass-Lowell 1
Robert Morris 4, Mercyhurst 3
|MIDWEST
Wisconsin 4, Michigan St. 1
Minnesota 5, Ohio St. 2
Minnesota-Duluth 5, Miami 3
N. Michigan 3, Ferris St. 1
Omaha 5, North Dakota 4
Bowling Green 5, Michigan Tech 2
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.