Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

All Times Eastern Saturday EAST American International 3, Holy Cross 0 UConn 6, Merrimack 2 RIT 3, Canisius 2 Army…

All Times Eastern Saturday EAST

American International 3, Holy Cross 0

UConn 6, Merrimack 2

RIT 3, Canisius 2

Army 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT

UMass 2, UMass-Lowell 1

Robert Morris 4, Mercyhurst 3

MIDWEST

Wisconsin 4, Michigan St. 1

Minnesota 5, Ohio St. 2

Minnesota-Duluth 5, Miami 3

N. Michigan 3, Ferris St. 1

Omaha 5, North Dakota 4

Bowling Green 5, Michigan Tech 2

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.