Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 9:51 PM

All Times Eastern
Saturday
EAST

American International 3, Holy Cross 0

UConn 6, Merrimack 2

RIT 3, Canisius 2

Army 2, Sacred Heart 2, OT

UMass 2, UMass-Lowell 1

Robert Morris 5, Mercyhurst 3

MIDWEST

Wisconsin 4, Michigan St. 1

Minnesota 5, Ohio St. 2

Minnesota-Duluth 5, Miami 3

N. Michigan 3, Ferris St. 1

Omaha 5, North Dakota 4

Bowling Green 5, Michigan Tech 2

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

