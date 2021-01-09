INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 10:23 PM

Saturday, Jan. 9
EAST

Maine 4, Vermont 2

Mercyhurst 6, Air Force 3

Northeastern 3, Merrimack 2, OT

Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 2

Quinnipiac 4, Clarkson 3, OT

Boston U. 6, Providence 4

Robert Morris 5, Niagara 4, OT

Long Island at Sacred Heart, postponed

Bentley at Sacred Heart, postponed

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 3, Michigan 2

Western Michigan 3, Miami 3, OT

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 1

Penn St. 5, Ohio St. 2

St. Cloud St. 1, Minnesota Duluth 0, OT

Lake Superior 3, N. Michigan 2, OT

Notre Dame5, Arizona St. 4

Ala.-Huntsville 2, Ferris St. 0

Michigan Tech at Minnesota St., postponed

Denver at Colorado College, postponed

