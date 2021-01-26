CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Santa Anita cancels Friday racing with heavy rain forecast

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 2:29 PM

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita has canceled live racing on Friday because of strong rains expected to hit Southern California over the next few days.

Two weekend stakes races on the turf, the Grade 2 San Marcos on Saturday and the $75,000 Baffle on Sunday, will be moved to Feb. 5 and 6, respectively. Racing is set to resume on Saturday, highlighted by the Robert Lewis Stakes, a Kentucky Derby prep.

Track officials say they will schedule extra races throughout next week to make up for those that were originally set to run on Friday.

