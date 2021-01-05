CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Salary Arbitration Eligibles

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 11:24 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 130 players eligible for salary arbitration. Players and teams exchange proposed salaries on Jan. 15:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (2) — Trey Mancini, of; Anthony Santander, of.

BOSTON (1) — Rafael Devers, 3b.

CHICAGO (3) — Lucas Giolito, rhp; Reynaldo López, rhp.

CLEVELAND (3) — Austin Hedges, c; Francisco Lindor, ss; Phil Maton, rhp.

DETROIT (9) — Matt Boyd, lhp; Jeimer Candelario, 3b; José Cisnero, rhp; Buck Farmer, rhp; Michael Fulmer, rhp; Niko Goodrum, ss; Joe Jiménez, rhp; JaCoby Jones, of; Daniel Norris, lhp.

HOUSTON (3) — Carlos Correa, ss; Aledmys Díaz, inf; Lance McCullers Jr., rhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Brad Keller, rhp; Adalberto Mondesi, ss.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Dylan Bundy, rhp; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Mike Mayers, rhp; Shohei Ohtani, dh-rhp; Felix Peña, rhp; Max Stassi, c.

MINNESOTA (0)

NEW YORK (8) — Clint Frazier, of; Chad Green, rhp; Aaron Judge, of; Jordan Montgomery, lhp; Gary Sánchez, c; Gleyber Torres, ss; Gio Urshela, 3b; Luke Voit, 1b.

OAKLAND (6) — Chris Bassitt, rhp; Mark Canha, of; Matt Chapman, 3b; Sean Manaea, lhp; Frankie Montas, rhp; Lou Trivino, rhp.

SEATTLE (3) — J.P. Crawford, ss; Rafael Montero, rhp; Tom Murphy, c.

TAMPA BAY (6) — Yonny Chirinos, rhp; Ji-Man Choi, 1b; Tyler Glasnow, rhp; Manuel Margot, of; Joey Wendle, inf; Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.

TEXAS (2) — Joey Gallo, of; Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3b-ss.

TORONTO (2) — Teoscar Hernandez, of; Ross Stripling, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (3) — Carson Kelly, c; Caleb Smith, lhp; Luke Weaver, rhp.

ATLANTA (4) — Max Fried, lhp; A.J. Minter, lhp; Mike Soroka, rhp; Dansby Swanson, ss.

CHICAGO (5) — Javier Báez, ss; Kris Bryant, 3b; Willson Contreras, c; Zach Davies, rhp; Ian Happ, of.

CINCINNATI (6) — Luis Castillo, rhp; Amir Garrett, lhp; Michael Lorenzen, rhp-of; Tyler Mahle, rhp; Noé Ramirez, rhp; Jesse Winker, of.

COLORADO (8) — Carlos Estévez, rhp; Kyle Freeland, lhp; Mychal Givens, rhp; Jon Gray, rhp; Ryan McMahon, 2b; Antonio Senzatela, rhp; Robert Stephenson, rhp; Raimel Tapia, of.

LOS ANGELES (7) — Austin Barnes, c; Cody Bellinger, of-1b; Walker Buehler, rhp; Dylan Floro, rhp; Corey Knebel, rhp; Corey Seager, ss; Julio Urías, lhp.

MIAMI (5) — Jorge Alfaro, c; Brian Anderson, 3b; Richard Bleier, lhp; Adam Cimber, rhp; Yimi García, rhp.

MILWAUKEE (2) — Josh Hader, lhp; Brandon Woodruff, rhp.

NEW YORK (9) — Miguel Castro, rhp; Michael Conforto, of; J.D. Davis, 3b-of; Edwin Díaz, rhp; Robert Gsellman, rhp; Seth Lugo, rhp; Brandon Nimmo, of; Amed Rosario, ss; Dominic Smith, 1b-of.

PHILADELPHIA (3) — José Alvarado, lhp; Rhys Hoskins, 1b; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (9) — Steven Brault, lhp; Kyle Crick, rhp; Adam Frazier, 2b; Chad Kuhl, rhp; Colin Moran, 3b; Joe Musgrove, rhp; Richard Rodríguez, rhp; Jacob Stallings, c; Chris Stratton, rhp.

ST. LOUS (4) — Harrison Bader, of; Jack Flaherty, rhp; Jordan Hicks, rhp; Alex Reyes, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (5) — Dan Altavilla, rhp; Victor Caratini, c; Dinelson Lamet, rhp; Emilio Pagán, rhp; Tommy Pham, of.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Reyes Moronta, rhp; Donovan Solano, 2b.

WASHINGTON (3) — Josh Bell, 1b; Juan Soto, of; Trea Turner, ss.

