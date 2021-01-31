CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Sabres host the Devils…

Sabres host the Devils after shootout win

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Jersey Devils (3-3-2, sixth in the East Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-3-2, fifth in the East Division)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit Buffalo after the Sabres defeated New Jersey 4-3 in a shootout.

Buffalo finished 10-12-2 in division action and 20-11-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Sabres averaged 2.8 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.

New Jersey finished 28-29-12 overall and 9-10-2 in division games a season ago. Goalies for the Devils recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .901 save percentage.

The teams play for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Sam Reinhart: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (covid protocol), Travis Zajac: out (covid protocol).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up