CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. school updates | DC extends indoor dining ban | Montgomery Co. needs vaccines | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Sabalenka into Abu Dhabi…

Sabalenka into Abu Dhabi final with 14th straight win

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 4:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka swept into the final of the Abu Dhabi Open with her 14th consecutive win, beating Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday.

Sabalenka hit eight aces to book a final against Veronika Kudermetova or Marta Kostyuk in the first WTA tournament of the year.

“I’m really looking forward to this final,” Sabalenka said, adding she was trying to focus on improving her footwork. “I’m just focusing on the right things. This helps me to, first of all, not think about all these wins, and secondly, to keep winning.”

Sabalenka finished last season with wins at the indoor tournaments in Ostrava and Linz, and the Belarusian has won her first five matches of the new season in Abu Dhabi. She is 8-4 in career tour finals and has won her last five. Sabalenka will rise to seventh in the world rankings if she wins the Abu Dhabi title on Wednesday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Acting Homeland Security chief Wolf is resigning

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

EEOC cancels source of official time for union reps, but some commissioners say policy won't stick

DoD stands up permanent program to give vendors access to top-tier secrets

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up