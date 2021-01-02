Real Madrid beats Celta Vigo 2-0 to go top in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid took a one-point lead at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid took a one-point lead at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Second-place Atlético Madrid has played three fewer matches than Madrid and will have the chance to return to the top when it visits Alavés on Sunday.

Marco Asensio crossed to the far post for Lucas Vázquez to head in Madrid’s opener in the sixth minute. Vázquez then set up his fellow forward for Asensio to double the lead in the 53rd.

Celta had arrived at Madrid’s Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium as one of the hottest teams in Spain. But Vázquez and Asensio punished Celta for its aggressive pressure which left too much space on the flanks.

It was the first loss in seven rounds for Celta since former player Eduardo Coudet took over as coach in November. Celta remained in eighth place.

