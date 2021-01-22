Reaction to the death of Hank Aaron

Reaction to the death of one-time home run king Hank Aaron. He died Friday at the age of 86: “Not…

FILE- In this 1954 file photo, Milwaukee Braves' Hank Aaron poses for a photo at Ebbets Field during an exhibition season in New York. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. Reaction to the death of one-time home run king Hank Aaron. He died Friday at the age of 86:

“Not long ago, he and I were walking the streets of Washington, D.C, together and talking about how we’ve been the best of friends for more than 60 years. Then Hank said: ‘Who would have ever thought all those years ago that a black kid from Mobile, Alabama, would break Babe Ruth’s home run record and a Jewish kid from Milwaukee would become the commissioner of baseball?’ Aaron was beloved by his teammates and by his fans. He was a true Hall of Famer in every way.” — Former Commissioner Bud Selig

“Hank symbolized the very best of our game, and his all-around excellence provided Americans and fans across the world with an example to which to aspire. His career demonstrates that a person who goes to work with humility every day can hammer his way into history — and find a way to shine like no other.” — Commissioner Rob Manfred

“I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant … but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity.” — Hall of Famer Chipper Jones on Twitter

“Hank Aaron’s incredible talent on the baseball field was only matched by his dignity and character, which shone brightly, not only here in Cooperstown, but with every step he took. His courage while pursuing the game’s all-time home run record served as an example for millions of people inside and outside of the sports world, who were also aspiring to achieve their greatest dreams.” — Baseball Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark

“Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of our dear friend Henry Aaron. One of the greatest baseball players of all time, he has been a personal hero to us. A breaker of records and racial barriers, his remarkable legacy will continue to inspire countless athletes and admirers for generations to come.” — Former President Jimmy Carter

“On the field, off the field, for 23 remarkable playing seasons and beyond, Hank Aaron was a Hall of Famer in every sense of the phrase. Generations of players have walked, and will continue to walk, on a trail that Hank Aaron blazed with his determination, courage, singular talent and grace.” — Players’ union executive director Tony Clark

“Gibson, Ford, Brock, Seaver, Kaline, Morgan, Niekro, Lasorda, Sutton and now Hammerin Hank. We’ve lost some of the greatest to ever do it this year. @TommyLasorda is gonna have a hell of a roster to manage up there.” — LA Dodgers 3B Justin Turner on Twitter

