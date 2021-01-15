CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Sports » PSG coach Pochettino tests…

PSG coach Pochettino tests positive for virus

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 2:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the French league game at Angers on Saturday as he self-isolates.

Pochettino’s assistants, Jesus Perez and Miguel D’Agostino, will take charge against Angers, PSG said on Friday.

D’Agostino was sat next to Pochettino during a news conference earlier Friday, acting as his translator from Spanish to French.

Pochettino took over this month after Thomas Tuchel was fired, and on Wednesday he won the first silverware of his career when PSG beat Marseille in the Champions Trophy.

PSG had players missing for that game after testing positive for COVID-19.

PSG’s players hugged each other in a big group after the final whistle as they celebrated.

Pochettino was not wearing a face mask when he was hugged by Neymar after he scored a late penalty, nor when joining in trophy celebrations with the players.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

New House bills proposed 2022 federal pay raise, eliminate WEP

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up