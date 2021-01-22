PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Scores

Friday Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Hualalai Golf Course Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 Second Round Jerry Kelly 64-67_131 Darren Clarke…

Friday Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Hualalai Golf Course Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 Second Round

Jerry Kelly 64-67_131

Darren Clarke 63-68_131

Retief Goosen 62-71_133

Fred Couples 71-63_134

Kevin Sutherland 66-68_134

Bernhard Langer 68-67_135

Brandt Jobe 68-67_135

Gene Sauers 68-67_135

Scott Parel 64-71_135

Shane Bertsch 69-67_136

Jim Furyk 68-68_136

David Toms 68-68_136

Stephen Ames 71-66_137

Scott McCarron 67-70_137

Mike Weir 71-67_138

Ernie Els 69-69_138

K.J. Choi 66-72_138

Doug Barron 69-70_139

Olin Browne 72-68_140

Vijay Singh 70-70_140

John Daly 70-70_140

Mark O’Meara 70-70_140

Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71_140

Wes Short, Jr. 68-72_140

Colin Montgomerie 71-70_141

Kenny Perry 70-71_141

Brett Quigley 73-69_142

Kirk Triplett 71-71_142

Fred Funk 70-72_142

Rocco Mediate 74-69_143

Ken Tanigawa 72-71_143

Jeff Sluman 71-72_143

Tom Pernice Jr. 72-72_144

Davis Love III 70-74_144

Paul Broadhurst 74-71_145

Sandy Lyle 77-70_147

Jeff Maggert 72-75_147

Jay Haas 74-74_148

Corey Pavin 75-74_149

Hale Irwin 75-74_149

Larry Mize 74-76_150

Tom Watson 78-75_153

