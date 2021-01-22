PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Scores

|Friday
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Hualalai Golf Course
|Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
|Second Round
Jerry Kelly 64-67_131
Darren Clarke 63-68_131
Retief Goosen 62-71_133
Fred Couples 71-63_134
Kevin Sutherland 66-68_134
Bernhard Langer 68-67_135
Brandt Jobe 68-67_135
Gene Sauers 68-67_135
Scott Parel 64-71_135
Shane Bertsch 69-67_136
Jim Furyk 68-68_136
David Toms 68-68_136
Stephen Ames 71-66_137
Scott McCarron 67-70_137
Mike Weir 71-67_138
Ernie Els 69-69_138
K.J. Choi 66-72_138
Doug Barron 69-70_139
Olin Browne 72-68_140
Vijay Singh 70-70_140
John Daly 70-70_140
Mark O’Meara 70-70_140
Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-71_140
Wes Short, Jr. 68-72_140
Colin Montgomerie 71-70_141
Kenny Perry 70-71_141
Brett Quigley 73-69_142
Kirk Triplett 71-71_142
Fred Funk 70-72_142
Rocco Mediate 74-69_143
Ken Tanigawa 72-71_143
Jeff Sluman 71-72_143
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-72_144
Davis Love III 70-74_144
Paul Broadhurst 74-71_145
Sandy Lyle 77-70_147
Jeff Maggert 72-75_147
Jay Haas 74-74_148
Corey Pavin 75-74_149
Hale Irwin 75-74_149
Larry Mize 74-76_150
Tom Watson 78-75_153
