PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

|Saturday
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Hualalai Golf Course
|Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
|Final Round
Darren Clarke, $310,000 63-68-64_195 -21
Retief Goosen, $182,500 62-71-64_197 -19
Jerry Kelly, $130,000 64-67-68_199 -17
Fred Couples, $90,000 71-63-67_201 -15
Scott Parel, $90,000 64-71-66_201 -15
Kevin Sutherland, $90,000 66-68-67_201 -15
Gene Sauers, $65,000 68-67-69_204 -12
Mike Weir, $65,000 71-67-66_204 -12
Jim Furyk, $52,500 68-68-69_205 -11
Scott McCarron, $52,500 67-70-68_205 -11
K.J. Choi, $38,600 66-72-68_206 -10
Ernie Els, $38,600 69-69-68_206 -10
Brandt Jobe, $38,600 68-67-71_206 -10
Bernhard Langer, $38,600 68-67-71_206 -10
David Toms, $38,600 68-68-70_206 -10
Vijay Singh, $32,000 70-70-67_207 -9
Doug Barron, $27,250 69-70-70_209 -7
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $27,250 69-71-69_209 -7
Mark O’Meara, $27,250 70-70-69_209 -7
Kenny Perry, $27,250 70-71-68_209 -7
Stephen Ames, $23,500 71-66-73_210 -6
Shane Bertsch, $23,500 69-67-74_210 -6
Paul Broadhurst, $21,000 74-71-66_211 -5
Wes Short, Jr., $21,000 68-72-71_211 -5
Ken Tanigawa, $21,000 72-71-68_211 -5
Colin Montgomerie, $18,500 71-70-71_212 -4
Kirk Triplett, $18,500 71-71-70_212 -4
Olin Browne, $16,500 72-68-74_214 -2
Jeff Sluman, $16,500 71-72-71_214 -2
John Daly, $14,250 70-70-75_215 -1
Fred Funk, $14,250 70-72-73_215 -1
Davis Love III, $14,250 70-74-71_215 -1
Rocco Mediate, $14,250 74-69-72_215 -1
Jay Haas, $12,750 74-74-69_217 +1
Jeff Maggert, $12,750 72-75-70_217 +1
Sandy Lyle, $11,500 77-70-72_219 +3
Corey Pavin, $11,500 75-74-70_219 +3
Brett Quigley, $11,500 73-69-77_219 +3
Tom Pernice Jr., $10,750 72-72-76_220 +4
Larry Mize, $10,500 74-76-71_221 +5
Tom Watson, $10,250 78-75-72_225 +9
Hale Irwin, $10,000 75-74-78_227 +11
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.