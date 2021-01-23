PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Saturday Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Hualalai Golf Course Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 Final Round Darren Clarke, $310,000 63-68-64_195 -21 Retief…

Saturday Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Hualalai Golf Course Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 Final Round

Darren Clarke, $310,000 63-68-64_195 -21

Retief Goosen, $182,500 62-71-64_197 -19

Jerry Kelly, $130,000 64-67-68_199 -17

Fred Couples, $90,000 71-63-67_201 -15

Scott Parel, $90,000 64-71-66_201 -15

Kevin Sutherland, $90,000 66-68-67_201 -15

Gene Sauers, $65,000 68-67-69_204 -12

Mike Weir, $65,000 71-67-66_204 -12

Jim Furyk, $52,500 68-68-69_205 -11

Scott McCarron, $52,500 67-70-68_205 -11

K.J. Choi, $38,600 66-72-68_206 -10

Ernie Els, $38,600 69-69-68_206 -10

Brandt Jobe, $38,600 68-67-71_206 -10

Bernhard Langer, $38,600 68-67-71_206 -10

David Toms, $38,600 68-68-70_206 -10

Vijay Singh, $32,000 70-70-67_207 -9

Doug Barron, $27,250 69-70-70_209 -7

Miguel Angel Jiménez, $27,250 69-71-69_209 -7

Mark O’Meara, $27,250 70-70-69_209 -7

Kenny Perry, $27,250 70-71-68_209 -7

Stephen Ames, $23,500 71-66-73_210 -6

Shane Bertsch, $23,500 69-67-74_210 -6

Paul Broadhurst, $21,000 74-71-66_211 -5

Wes Short, Jr., $21,000 68-72-71_211 -5

Ken Tanigawa, $21,000 72-71-68_211 -5

Colin Montgomerie, $18,500 71-70-71_212 -4

Kirk Triplett, $18,500 71-71-70_212 -4

Olin Browne, $16,500 72-68-74_214 -2

Jeff Sluman, $16,500 71-72-71_214 -2

John Daly, $14,250 70-70-75_215 -1

Fred Funk, $14,250 70-72-73_215 -1

Davis Love III, $14,250 70-74-71_215 -1

Rocco Mediate, $14,250 74-69-72_215 -1

Jay Haas, $12,750 74-74-69_217 +1

Jeff Maggert, $12,750 72-75-70_217 +1

Sandy Lyle, $11,500 77-70-72_219 +3

Corey Pavin, $11,500 75-74-70_219 +3

Brett Quigley, $11,500 73-69-77_219 +3

Tom Pernice Jr., $10,750 72-72-76_220 +4

Larry Mize, $10,500 74-76-71_221 +5

Tom Watson, $10,250 78-75-72_225 +9

Hale Irwin, $10,000 75-74-78_227 +11

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.