PGA Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Saturday Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Hualalai Golf Course Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 Final Round

Darren Clarke, $310,000 63-68-64_195

Retief Goosen, $182,500 62-71-64_197

Jerry Kelly, $130,000 64-67-68_199

Fred Couples, $90,000 71-63-67_201

Scott Parel, $90,000 64-71-66_201

Kevin Sutherland, $90,000 66-68-67_201

Gene Sauers, $65,000 68-67-69_204

Mike Weir, $65,000 71-67-66_204

Jim Furyk, $52,500 68-68-69_205

Scott McCarron, $52,500 67-70-68_205

K.J. Choi, $38,600 66-72-68_206

Ernie Els, $38,600 69-69-68_206

Brandt Jobe, $38,600 68-67-71_206

Bernhard Langer, $38,600 68-67-71_206

David Toms, $38,600 68-68-70_206

Vijay Singh, $32,000 70-70-67_207

Doug Barron, $27,250 69-70-70_209

Miguel Angel Jiménez, $27,250 69-71-69_209

Mark O’Meara, $27,250 70-70-69_209

Kenny Perry, $27,250 70-71-68_209

Stephen Ames, $23,500 71-66-73_210

Shane Bertsch, $23,500 69-67-74_210

Paul Broadhurst, $21,000 74-71-66_211

Wes Short, Jr., $21,000 68-72-71_211

Ken Tanigawa, $21,000 72-71-68_211

Colin Montgomerie, $18,500 71-70-71_212

Kirk Triplett, $18,500 71-71-70_212

Olin Browne, $16,500 72-68-74_214

Jeff Sluman, $16,500 71-72-71_214

John Daly, $14,250 70-70-75_215

Fred Funk, $14,250 70-72-73_215

Davis Love III, $14,250 70-74-71_215

Rocco Mediate, $14,250 74-69-72_215

Jay Haas, $12,750 74-74-69_217

Jeff Maggert, $12,750 72-75-70_217

Sandy Lyle, $11,500 77-70-72_219

Corey Pavin, $11,500 75-74-70_219

Brett Quigley, $11,500 73-69-77_219

Tom Pernice Jr., $10,750 72-72-76_220

Larry Mize, $10,500 74-76-71_221

Tom Watson, $10,250 78-75-72_225

Hale Irwin, $10,000 75-74-78_227

