Penguins’ Jared McCann fined $10,000 for elbowing

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 4:33 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jared McCann has been fined $10,000 for elbowing Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, the NHL announced Saturday.

The incident occurred at 14:32 of the second period of Friday’s game in Philadelphia. McCann was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

