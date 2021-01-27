CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
NWSL to hold Challenge Cup in April, start season in May

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 4:14 PM

The National Women’s Soccer League will hold the preseason Challenge Cup tournament in local markets starting April 9.

The 10-team league, with Racing Louisville joining this season, is set to open its ninth season May 15.

Each team will play 24 games, with six reaching the playoffs. The regular season will end Oct. 30. The schedule for the Challenge Cup and the regular season will be released at a later date but there will be no break for the Olympics.

All teams must adhere to a rigorous pandemic protocols. Players must quarantine for seven days prior to competition and will be tested twice a week. Players or staff with confirmed COVID-19 cases must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

Players who have medical permission by a team physician to opt out of the season will receive full pay and benefits.

Teams can open training camps next Monday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

