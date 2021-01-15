INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Sports » NHL Glance

NHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
NHL
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 3 0
Nashville 1 1 0 0 2 3 1
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 3
Detroit 1 0 1 0 0 0 3
Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 10
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5
Washington 2 2 0 0 4 8 5
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 0 2 4 0
Boston 1 1 0 0 2 3 2
New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 2 3
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 0 0 0 4
Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
Pittsburgh 2 0 2 0 0 5 11
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7
Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8
Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5
Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Arizona 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4
Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Games

Boston 3, New Jersey 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 3, OT

Edmonton 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 5, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Washington 6, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 3, Detroit 0

Nashville 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 4, Arizona 3, SO

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday’s Games

Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up