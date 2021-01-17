INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Sports » NHL Glance

NHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 3:09 PM

All Times EST
NHL
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 8 3
Carolina 2 1 1 0 2 5 4
Detroit 2 1 1 0 2 4 5
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 8
Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 10
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11 9
Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5
New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4
Boston 2 1 0 1 3 4 4
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4
Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 9 14
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 4 5
Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 2 2 0 0 4 7 3
Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 6
Arizona 2 1 0 1 3 8 7
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4
St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 4 9
San Jose 2 1 1 0 2 7 8
Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8
Anaheim 2 0 1 1 1 3 7
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 11 11
Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 9 6
Calgary 2 1 0 1 3 6 4
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 7 6
Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 9 12
Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 7 11

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 2, Boston 1, OT

Arizona 5, San Jose 3

Detroit 4, Carolina 2

Montreal 5, Edmonton 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Toronto 3, Ottawa 2

Nashville 5, Columbus 2

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3

Vegas 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Calgary 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3, SO

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday’s Games

Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnepeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

