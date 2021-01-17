NHL Glance

|All Times EST
|NHL
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Nashville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Carolina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Detroit
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|10
|East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|5
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|New Jersey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|Boston
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|11
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|11
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|6
|Winnipeg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Ottawa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|12
|Calgary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|West Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Arizona
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|7
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|4
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|9
|San Jose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|8
|Anaheim
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
|Friday’s Games
Washington 2, Buffalo 1
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2
Ottawa 5, Toronto 3
Colorado 8, St. Louis 0
Dallas at Florida, ppd
|Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 2, Boston 1, OT
Arizona 5, San Jose 3
Detroit 4, Carolina 2
Montreal 5, Edmonton 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Toronto 3, Ottawa 2
Nashville 5, Columbus 2
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3
Vegas 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Calgary 3, Vancouver 0
|Sunday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd
|Monday’s Games
Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.