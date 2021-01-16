NHL Glance

All Times EST NHL Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4…

All Times EST NHL Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 8 3 Carolina 2 1 1 0 2 5 4 Detroit 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 2 0 2 0 0 3 8 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 3 10 East Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 11 5 Washington 2 2 0 0 4 8 5 New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 Boston 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 4 5 Buffalo 2 0 2 0 0 5 8 Pittsburgh 2 0 2 0 0 5 11 North Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Ottawa 1 1 0 0 2 5 3 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 8 7 Vancouver 2 1 1 0 2 7 8 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 8 9 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 West Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 2 1 0 1 3 8 7 Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Minnesota 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4 St. Louis 2 1 1 0 2 4 9 San Jose 2 1 1 0 2 7 8 Los Angeles 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Anaheim 1 0 1 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Friday’s Games

Washington 2, Buffalo 1

Tampa Bay 5, Chicago 2

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 2

Ottawa 5, Toronto 3

Colorado 8, St. Louis 0

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 2, Boston 1, OT

Arizona 5, San Jose 3

Detroit 4, Carolina 2

Montreal 5, Edmonton 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Toronto 3, Ottawa 2

Nashville 5, Columbus 2

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday’s Games

Columbus at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

