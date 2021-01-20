NHL Glance

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to know about double masks | Md. restaurants can stay open later | Montgomery Co. back-to-school plans | Latest regional test results
All Times EST
NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11
Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14
New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7
N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5
Pittsburgh 3 2 2 0 4 14 18
Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5
N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8
Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10
Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13
Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5
St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15
Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6
Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 14
Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11
Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7
Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15
Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6
Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9
Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16
Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10
Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed

Florida 5, Chicago 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT

Winnepeg 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Detroit 3, Columbus 2, OT

Carolina at Nashville, ppd.

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton 3, Toronto 1

San Jose 2, St. Louis 1, SO

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, ppd.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

