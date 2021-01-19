NHL Glance

All Times EST NHL East Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15…

All Times EST NHL East Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11 Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14 New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5 Pittsburgh 3 2 2 0 4 14 18 Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12 Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Detroit 3 1 2 0 2 6 8 Columbus 3 1 2 0 2 6 10 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13 Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11 Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4 Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8 San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13 North Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 14 12 Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10 Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 10 15 Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Monday’s Games

Columbus 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Boston 0

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, San Jose 4

Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0

Montreal 3, Edmonton 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 4, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed

Florida 5, Chicago 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 4, OT

Winnepeg 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, ppd.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.