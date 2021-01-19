NHL Glance

All Times EST NHL East Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11…

All Times EST NHL East Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11 9 Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 12 11 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5 New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4 Buffalo 3 1 2 0 2 11 9 Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 9 14 Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Nashville 3 2 ` 0 4 10 7 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Detroit 3 1 2 0 2 6 8 Columbus 3 1 2 0 2 6 10 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 3 0 3 0 0 5 15 West Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13 Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7 Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11 Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7 Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4 Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8 San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13 North Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 14 12 Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 7 6 Winnipeg 2 1 2 0 2 5 6 Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 10 15 Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday’s Games

Columbus 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Boston 0

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, San Jose 4

Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0

Montreal 3, Edmonton 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 4, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnepeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

