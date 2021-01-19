INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Sports » NHL Glance

NHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 1:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EST
NHL
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 3 2 0 1 5 11 9
Philadelphia 3 2 1 0 4 12 11
N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5
New Jersey 2 1 0 1 3 4 4
Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1 0 2 5 4
Buffalo 3 1 2 0 2 11 9
Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 9 14
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3
Nashville 3 2 ` 0 4 10 7
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
Florida 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Detroit 3 1 2 0 2 6 8
Columbus 3 1 2 0 2 6 10
Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 3 0 3 0 0 5 15
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 11 5
St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 9 13
Minnesota 3 2 1 0 4 8 7
Arizona 3 1 1 1 3 10 11
Anaheim 3 1 1 1 3 4 7
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 9 4
Los Angeles 2 0 0 2 2 6 8
San Jose 3 1 2 0 2 11 13
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 4 3 1 0 6 14 12
Montreal 3 2 0 1 5 12 7
Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6
Ottawa 2 1 1 0 2 7 6
Winnipeg 2 1 2 0 2 5 6
Edmonton 4 1 3 0 2 10 15
Vancouver 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3, SO

Florida 5, Chicago 2

Dallas at Tampa Bay, ppd

Monday’s Games

Columbus 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 1, Boston 0

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 1

Buffalo 6, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 4, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, San Jose 4

Anaheim 1, Minnesota 0

Montreal 3, Edmonton 1

Calgary 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 4, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, postponed

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnepeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NTEU will push agencies for permanent telework arrangements in post-pandemic world

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up