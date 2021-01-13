National Hockey League Expanded Glance

All Times EST MassMutual East GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Philadelphia 1 1 0 0…

All Times EST MassMutual East GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Philadelphia 1 1 0 0 2 6 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Scotia North GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 1 1 0 0 2 5 4 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Montreal 1 0 0 1 1 4 5 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Honda West GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Discover Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3

Toronto 5, Montreal 4, OT

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, ppd

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

