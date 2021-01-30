CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » Medina Spirit wins Lewis,…

Medina Spirit wins Lewis, gives Baffert a Ky Derby hopeful

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 7:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Medina Spirit led all the way and fought off two challengers late to win the $100,000 Robert Lewis Stakes by a neck Saturday at Santa Anita and give trainer Bob Baffert a Kentucky Derby hopeful.

Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Medina Spirit ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:46.26 on a dirt track listed as good after 2.4 inches of rain fell through Friday.

Medina Spirit paid $4, $2.80 and $2.20 as the even-money favorite in a field of six. The colt earned 10 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 1.

Roman Centurian returned $7.60 and $3.80 at 11-1 odds. Hot Rod Charlie was another nose back in third and paid $2.60 to show as the 5-2 second choice. Baffert-trained Spielberg finished fourth, 11 lengths behind Hot Rod Charlie.

Cedillo sent Medina Spirit to the early lead before the colt was pressed on the backside by Wipe the Slate. Leading by a length at the top of the stretch, Medina Spirit was challenged by Hot Rod Charlie and Roman Centurian in a three-horse duel to the finish.

Baffert said Medina Spirit’s effort reminded him of Silver Charm, his 1997 Kentucky Derby winner. The trainer earned his ninth victory in the Lewis.

“He had every reason to give it up late in the stretch when those horses came to him. I thought he was beat,” Baffert said. “I thought they were going to get by and he wouldn’t let them by, he fought on.”

Medina Spirit was sold for $35,000 at public auction in September. The victory, worth $60,000, increased his career earnings to $95,200.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up