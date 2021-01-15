INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Sports » McClean suspended by Stoke…

McClean suspended by Stoke for training in private gym

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 5:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOKE, England (AP) — Ireland international James McClean was suspended by English second-division club Stoke for allegedly breaching coronavirus regulations by training in a private gym.

There will be a disciplinary hearing into McClean’s conduct, Stoke said late Thursday.

The 31-year-old McClean, who tested positive for COVID-19 in November while on international duty, will not be available for selection for Saturday’s game against Blackburn.

Indoor gyms are currently closed in Britain during the pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

New House bill would block future administrations from using Schedule F, or anything else like it

Non-teleworking feds should reconsider commute plans in DC next week, OPM says

DoD marketplace aims to shield supply chain from adversarial capital

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up