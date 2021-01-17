CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
MATCHDAY: Milan eyes top spot; resurgent Arsenal v Newcastle

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 7:02 PM

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

AC Milan needs at least a draw at Cagliari to reclaim first place outright in Serie A, although there are coronavirus concerns ahead of the Rossoneri’s trip to Sardinia. Milan delayed its trip to Cagliari from Sunday to Monday amid reports that Milan players had tested positive for COVID-19. Inter Milan’s win over Juventus on Sunday moved the Nerazzurri level on points with Milan.

ENGLAND

Steve Bruce will go head-to-head with Mikel Arteta hoping to follow in his footsteps when Newcastle plays away at Arsenal. Bruce has presided over a run of eight games in all competitions without a win for Newcastle, adding to pressure on the manager. By contrast, Arteta has stopped the rot at Arsenal in recent weeks having gone unbeaten in five matches. The Gunners have risen to 11th place in the Premier League and into the fourth round of the FA Cup after knocking out Newcastle. “At the minute, results haven’t been good enough for us,” Bruce said. “A few weeks ago, it was Arteta … it is part and parcel of the Premier League. If you don’t get enough results, then unfortunately that’s the way it is these days and we have to accept it, then you come under pressure.” Newcastle last won in the league on Dec. 12 to sit seven points above the relegation zone in 15th place.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

