CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
Home » Sports » Maple Leafs' Joe Thornton…

Maple Leafs’ Joe Thornton out 4 weeks with fractured rib

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 4:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks because of a fractured rib.

He was hurt during Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Oilers. He has been placed on long-term injured reserve, a move that helps the team’s salary-cap situation.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Auston Matthews also will sit out Friday night’s rematch against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

Matthews left the ice before practice session began Thursday, with Keefe saying the 23-year-old star wasn’t feeling well coming out of the loss to Edmonton.

The Leafs (3-2) are tied for second with the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens. The Oilers (2-3) are tied for fifth with the Vancouver Canucks.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army plans next big migration to new HR system

TSP returns keep inching down in first month of 2021

What may survive from Trump's workforce agenda, with many of the signature policies gone

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up